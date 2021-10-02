Dimecoin (DIME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $461.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $461.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00148414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

