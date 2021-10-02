DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,505.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $657.78 or 0.01367860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.89 million and $15,505.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00359509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 83,455 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

