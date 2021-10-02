Diamond Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $35,758.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00005649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,633,112 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

