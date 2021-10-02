DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $612.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.10 million to $618.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $500.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $549.92. The stock had a trading volume of 441,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,954. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.31.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

