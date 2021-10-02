Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €66.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($75.52).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €54.13 ($63.68) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

