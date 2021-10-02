Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.19 ($75.52).

FRA DPW opened at €54.13 ($63.68) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.35 and a 200-day moving average of €54.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

