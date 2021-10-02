Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €118.13 ($138.98).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.20. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

