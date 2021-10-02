Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

