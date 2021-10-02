Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £102 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,773 ($114.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £135.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,442.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,091.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

