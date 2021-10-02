Deutsche Bank AG Sells 96,891 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,891 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

