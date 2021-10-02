Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 66,756 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JOYY were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

