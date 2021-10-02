Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 134,266 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,748 shares of company stock valued at $53,555,230 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

