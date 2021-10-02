Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,618,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGB. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

