Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,144 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Autohome worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Autohome by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autohome by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

