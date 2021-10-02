Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DM. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE DM opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

