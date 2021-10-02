DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce $3.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $3.70 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 547,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,523. The company has a market cap of $937.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

