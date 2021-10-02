Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.07 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $583,713.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

