Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $65.34 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

