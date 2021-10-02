Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

WILYY stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

