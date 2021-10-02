De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.15

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.15 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 173.40 ($2.27). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 536,241 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £345.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.15.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

