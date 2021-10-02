DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.95. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

