Datamine FLUX Price Hits $0.26 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $181,693.81 and $4,066.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00108801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00151892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.34 or 1.00156897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.05 or 0.07097637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 691,483 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

