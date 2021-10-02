Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.07 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $150.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $7,764,000. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.