Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Melvin John Martin Sells 6,160 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DRI opened at $155.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

