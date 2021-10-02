Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Melvin John Martin Sells 6,160 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:DRI opened at $155.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.
DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
