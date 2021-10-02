Daniel M. Hancock Sells 10,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

