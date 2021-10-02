Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 6% Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. 5,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,206,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,441. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

