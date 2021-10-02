CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $218,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

