Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 311,471,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,390,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Cybernetic Technologies
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.