Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 311,471,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,390,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.