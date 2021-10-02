CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

