CUTcoin Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and $1.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.85 or 0.00497523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016120 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00039145 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026731 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,080,319 coins and its circulating supply is 147,080,319 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.