Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $40.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CUBI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

