CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from CSB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. CSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $36.60.
About CSB Bancorp
