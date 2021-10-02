CryptEx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,961.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $16.63 or 0.00034507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $3,961.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.88 or 0.99993750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002094 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00604490 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.