Critical Review: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58% Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.52 $60.12 million $5.70 13.28 Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 2.03 $9.01 million $1.20 14.79

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.