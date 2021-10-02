Critical Analysis: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vs. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $79.65, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.75 -$1.97 billion $1.39 62.73 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.80 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

