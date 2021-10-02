Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris (NYSE:TS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.