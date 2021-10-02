Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFCZF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $132.28 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $142.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.