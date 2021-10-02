Credit Suisse Group Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $105.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,807,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.