CREDIT Hits Market Capitalization of $16,369.32 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 90.6% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $16,369.32 and $143,909.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

