Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce sales of $768.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.50 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $646.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $24,826,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 276,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,648. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.