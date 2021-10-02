Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.19

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 960186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Get Covanta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Covanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.