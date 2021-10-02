Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.39.

NASDAQ COST opened at $448.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 171,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

