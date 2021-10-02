CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.82

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.82 and last traded at $189.82, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,767 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

