CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

