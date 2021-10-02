Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.24.

CNVY stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $2,216,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

