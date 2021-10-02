Contrasting Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) & New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archaea Energy and New Jersey Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Jersey Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40

New Jersey Resources has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Archaea Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Archaea Energy and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Resources 8.02% 14.52% 4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archaea Energy and New Jersey Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Resources $1.95 billion 1.76 $193.92 million $2.06 17.28

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Archaea Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services. The New Jersey Natural Gas segment provides regulated retail natural gas service to residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey. The NJR Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns and operates solar projects. The NJR Energy Services segment manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services in the U.S. and Canada. The NJR Midstream segment serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. The NJR Home Services segment provides heating, ventilation and cooling service, sales and installation of appliances services to its customers, as well as solar installation projects, and is the primary contributor to home services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall,

