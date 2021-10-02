Contrasting Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 2 4 0 2.43 Entergy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Entergy has a consensus price target of $117.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 33.35% 7.59% 3.04% Entergy 11.48% 11.12% 2.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Entergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.45 $782.46 million $0.64 22.94 Entergy $10.11 billion 1.97 $1.41 billion $5.66 17.56

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Entergy has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.