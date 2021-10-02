ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 414200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

