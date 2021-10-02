Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,428 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ducommun worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ducommun by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $611.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.