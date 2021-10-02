Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

